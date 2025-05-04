A massive fire broke out in Gujarat today, May 4. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at a paper godown on the Halvad-Maliya highway in Morbi. Soon after the incident, local authorities and the fire brigade department were alerted. A firefighting operation is underway to douse the flames. Gujarat Firecracker Factory Fire: 13 Dead, 4 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at Firecracker Godown in Banaskantha District (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a paper godown on the Halvad-Maliya highway in Morbi. Firefighting operation is underway More details awaited pic.twitter.com/URFHJQNy5V — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)