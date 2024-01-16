Mumbai metro services hit a snag on Tuesday as its operations between Dahisar and Kandivali West stations were disrupted. The Mumbai metro services were disrupted due to a technical glitch between Eksar and Mandapeshwar stations, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said. "Problem was rectified in some time but due to bunching, other trains on that route are running slightly late. Also, a few passengers walked on the tracks to reach the station when the said train had stopped mid-way due to technical glitch," MMRDA added. Mumbai Winter: Netizens Rejoice As City Experiences Its Lowest Temperature.

Mumbai Metro Service Disrupted

MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) says, "Mumbai Metro services were affected after a Metro train had some technical glitch between Eksar and Mandapeshwar stations. Problem was rectified in some time but due to bunching, other trains on that route are… — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

Metro Services Hit Between Dahisar and Kandivali West

