Musk Announces Reopening of Tesla's California Plant, Dares Authorities to Arrest Him

California [US], May 12 (ANI): Tesla chief executive Elon Musk restarted one Tesla factory in California on Monday defying San Francisco Bay Area health officials stay-at-home order and stated that he is willing to be arrested."Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules," the electric vehicle company's CEO tweeted."I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."Musk's tweet highlighted the ongoing tussle between the Tesla and local officials regarding the reopening of a manufacturing plant. The factory has been shut since March 23 shortly after Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state-wide stay-at-home order, The Hill reported.Musk has criticized stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of COVID-19. The car manufacturer has been pushing for an exception allowing the plant to reopen since then.On May 9, Musk attorneys filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against Alameda County's stay-at-home order.The business mogul has tweeted that Tesla would be moving out of California because of the handling of the coronavirus.Echoing a similar sentiment, AutoNation interim CEO, Mike Jackson, said he supports Elon Musk and that US auto plants should be reopened to support the increasing demand for vehicles. AutoNation, the US largest auto dealership chain, sells used Tesla vehicles. AutoNation's Mike Jackson told CNBC on Monday that U.S. auto plants should be reopened to support the increasing demand for vehicles as the U.S. economy tries to restart from its coronavirus-driven halt."It's entirely appropriate that the factories reopen. I fully support it. We need the vehicles," Jackson said "Squawk Box." "As a matter of fact ... I would go so far as to say, I support Elon Musk. Tesla should open." (ANI)

