Srinagar, April 30: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that the Union government must take strict action against those spreading communal hatred on social media in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. When asked about a zipline operator allegedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" in a video during the attack, Mufti told ANI, "There are some people on social media who are very communal... Like we say, 'Jai Shree Ram', Muslims say 'Allahu Akbar' and when we are in any difficulty, we say 'Allahu Akbar'... The government of India must take strict action against those who are spewing venom on social media..."

The family of Muzamil, the zipline operator accused of shouting "Allahu Akbar" during the attack, has defended him. Muzamil's father, Abdul Aziz, said his son was scared and crying after the incident. "Right now, Muzamil is with the police. He was very scared, he started crying at that time. He said, 'Don't say anything to me, something happened here'," Abdul Aziz told ANI. When asked about the viral video in which Muzamil was heard saying "Allahu Akbar", Aziz said, "Even if the storm comes, we say Allahu Akbar. What fault do we have in this? Muzamil used to work only with the zipline; he didn't do any other work." Pahalgam Terror Attack: Ahmedabad Tourist Rishi Bhatt Who Unknowingly Recorded Firing While Ziplining Recalls Horror, Says Indian Army Provided Cover Within 18–20 Minutes (Watch Videos).

He emphasized that Muzamil was simply doing his job and had no malicious intent. Earlier in the day, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also reacted to the viral video and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. "This is a matter of investigation. I have also seen that video. There should be an investigation into it... The truth should come out... No security force was deployed there... Everyone except the Indian Government knew that tourists in large numbers are coming there (in Pahalgam)...," he said.

The controversy began after a video of Gujarat tourist Rishi Bhatt went viral. In the video, he was seen ziplining when the terrorist attack began. Speaking to ANI in Ahmedabad, Bhatt claimed, "9 people ziplined before me, but the operator did not utter a word. When I was sliding, he spoke, and then the firing started. So, I have my suspicions about that man. He said 'Allahu Akbar' thrice and then the firing started... He looked like a regular Kashmiri." "Firing started when I was ziplining... After about 20 seconds, I realised that it was a terrorist attack... and people on the ground are being killed," Bhatt recalled. "I saw 5-6 people getting shot." Ahmedabad Man's Video of Zipline Ride in Pahalgam Captures Terror Attack.

Ahmedabad Man Records Attack in Pahalgam Mid-Air

Observation: Looks like the Zip-line Operator in this video heard the firing and said Allah Hu Akbar - maybe in fear or in prayer. And then sent the tourist on the Zip-line. The tourist was so focussed and excited, that he didn’t hear any firing or later chaos below on ground. https://t.co/06dAyN3xv8 pic.twitter.com/W9j8QCN6Ge — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 28, 2025

He added that he immediately unlatched himself from the zipline and ran for safety with his family. "I unlatched my belt and jumped down, took my wife and son and started running away. We saw people hiding in a spot that resembled a pit, making it difficult to spot them easily. We too hid there," he said. The terror attack occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, where terrorists opened fire on tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and injuring several others. Following the attack, the Central government said that the terrorists and those behind the conspiracy would face severe punishment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)