My Fairy Godmother in 'Cinderella' is Non-conforming: Billy Porter

Los Angeles, Apr 24 (PTI) Actor Billy Porter says his portrayal of the Fairy Godmother in the upcoming "Cinderella" will be "genderless" and "non-conforming".

During an appearance on "Variety Live", Porter said he had completed his work on the movie before the production was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The actor said he finds magic to be "genderless".

"Magic is genderless. We have all these sort of genders that we've put on things and it doesn't actually matter. It's not about sex. It's not about sexuality. It's not about gender. It's about magic. It's about being somebody's fairy godmother, father, person, whatever you want to call it. That's what it's about," he said.

The "Pose" star, who is equally famous for his unique fashion sense, said also detailed his costume in the movie.

"It's gold and there are pants, there are skirts, there are heels, there are cowl necks and wands and things," he said.

Directed by Kay Cannon, the film will singer Camila Cabello as Cinderella, Idina Menzel as Vivian, Cinderella's stepmother, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert and Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan.

"Cinderella" will release worldwide in February, 2021.

