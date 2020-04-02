Nagaland CM Holds Video Conference with DCs, SPs on COVID-19

Kohima, Apr 2 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday held a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers of the districts to take stock of the healthcare faciilties to tackle COVID-19.

Minister for Planning and Coordination and State Spokesperson for COVID-19, Neiba Kronu, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Pangnyu Phom and other senior government officials attended the meeting.

The CM said that Nagaland has so far no positive case of coronavirus. He told the district officials "We have to prepare ourselves for any eventuality".

The CM thanked the tribal Hohos, NGOs and other civil society organisations for actively supporting and helping the government in all possible ways.

Rio announced that Rs 10 lakh will be given by the government as ex-gratia to any health worker afflicted by Covid-19 while in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, Minister Neiba Kronu while briefing media persons with regard to the tracking of all the individuals from Nagaland, who attended the religious congregation at Nizamudding in New Delhi, said that till now contacts have been established with 48 such individuals.

The minister informed that of 40 samples sent for testing from Nagaland, 32 samples tested negative while 8 results are awaited.

Currently, 3,561 persons are under quarantine at government facilities and self home quarantine, he said. PTI

