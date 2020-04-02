Naik Cites Ayurveda Doctor's Claim of `curing' Prince Charles

Panaji, Apr 2 (PTI) Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik on Thursday said that an ayurvedic practitioner from Bengaluru had claimed that his formulation cured Prince Charles of Britain of coronavirus infection.

It shows how Aurvedic and homeopathic drugs can help treat coronavirus, the minister for Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy told reporters at his house here.

"There is an ayurveda practitioner who runs ayurvedic resort named `Saukhya' in Bangalore who called me to tell that coronavirus infection of Prince Charles was treated by his formula. It is a mix of Ayurveda and homeopathy," Naik said.

Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus and was now self-isolating, the British royal's office had said on March 25.

"This is just one example of how Ayurveda and homeopathic medicines can help treat diseases like coronavirus," Naik said.

Researchers are ready to get their formulas scientifically validated before making such claims, the minister further said.

"We are not insisting that the medicines should be prescribed before validating them scientifically. That is why we are always terming it as preventive medicine. There are no side effects of this medicine," Naik said.

There are many people who have used homeopathic medicines as a preventive cure for coronavirus, he claimed.

"All efforts should be made to eradicate coronavirus. We are contributing in our own way," Naik added.

His ministry had urged the Union government that benefits of Ayurveda and homeopathy be used for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

"We were successful in convincing the Centre, as a result of which a task force has been formed," he said without further elaborating.

