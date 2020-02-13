Naveen Patnaik Richest Amongst Odisha Ministers with Assets Worth Rs 64.26 Crore

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the richest among the Odisha Ministers with assets worth over Rs 64.26 crore, the state government said on its website on Wednesday. Odisha government has released the property list of 20 ministers, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on its website.According to the declaration, Naveen Patnaik owns assets worth over Rs 64.26 crore as on March 31, 2019, including movable assets of over Rs 62,66,663.93 lakh and immovable inherited properties with a value of over Rs 63,64,15,261 crore.While the chief minister is the richest among the council of ministers, Sports and IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera is the poorest with total assets of worth Rs 26 lakh. (ANI)

