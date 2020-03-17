NCLAT Chennai Bench to Start Functioning from March 18 from Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The newly constituted Chennai bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will start taking matters from Wednesday from the premises of the Delhi-based Principal bench, the tribunal said.

The Chennai bench, which comprises judicial member Justice M Venugopal and Member (Technical) Kanthi Narahari, would start hearing of appeals filed from March 18, 2020, from Delhi.

The bench would "admit, hear and dispose of such appeals as may be filed after constitution of Chennai Bench w.e.f. 18th March, 2020 in terms of Notification dated March 13, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs," the NCLAT said in a notice.

Earlier, the NCLAT had informed that all filing related works for Chennai bench would also be handled at the Delhi-based Principal bench only as it would take around two months to create infrastructure there.

"...it is provided that since Infrastructure as also Human Resources is lacking and raising of the same is likely to consume not less than two months, all filings in respect of Chennai Bench Jurisdiction shall be done at the Principal Bench at New Delhi even after 18th March, 2020 i.e. the date of constitution of the Chennai Bench, till the Bench at Chennai is expected to become functional in all probability in the month of June, 2020," it said.

On March 13, the government had notified the constitution of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Chennai Bench.

The Chennai-based bench would hear the appeals against the orders of the benches of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) having jurisdiction of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, the notification said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)