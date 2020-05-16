NCMC Takes Stock of Cyclone over Bay of Bengal; Directs Assistance to Odisha, Bengal

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for the impending cyclone, which is likely to hit Odisha and West Bengal coast, and directed immediate assistance to the two states.

A meeting of NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, was held here to take stock of the preparation for the impending cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, an official statement said.

The cabinet secretary took stock of the current situation and preparedness for rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as required, be provided, it said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the depression, which has developed over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 20.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by high speed winds and tidal waves are expected.

During the meeting, officers of the concerned state governments confirmed their preparedness to deal with any emerging situation arising out of the cyclonic storm.

Further, the state governments have adequately warned fishermen not to venture into the sea, the statement said.

Cyclone shelters have been readied and areas requiring evacuation of people identified.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Armed Forces and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on alert and are coordinating with the state government authorities.

They are prepositioning themselves adequately. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is also in continuous touch with the state governments and concerned central agencies

Senior officials of the Ministries of Home, Defence, as well as those from IMD, NDMA and NDRF, attended the meeting.

Chief secretaries and other senior officers from the state governments participated in the meeting through video conference.

