Mumbai, September 22: Taking a swipe at the Centre, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the Income Tax Department has sent notices to certain leaders as "they love some people". Pawar, along with his daughter Supriya Sule, MP, besides Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray have been served notices by the I-T Department seeking clarifications on their polls affidavits filed in the previous elections.

"Yes, I have also received it (the notice). They love some people," the 79-year old Maratha strongman said with a grin, speaking with media persons in Mumbai. "I have got the I-T Department notice about my election affidavits. On the directions of the Election Commission of India, the I-T Department has sent the notice on the poll affidavits for 2009, 2014, and 2020," Pawar said. Sharad Pawar Hits Out At Modi Govt, Says 'One Suicide Being Covered For 3 Months, Farmers Also Die by Suicide'.

Incidentally, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, and two top leaders each of the two parties in the alliance have been served with the IT notices. Announcing a day's token fast in support of the suspended Opposition MPs, Pawar on Tuesday wondered why the government was in such a hurry to pass the Farm Bills.

"I have decided to abstain from food and fast today in solidarity with the protesting MPs agitation," said Pawar, a Member of the Rajya Sabha, which witnessed a massive ruckus in the past two days followed by a boycott by the Opposition parties. Though well-intentioned, Pawar said he had never seen Bills being passed in such a manner and questioned the haste, especially when the MPs had questions on the Farm Bills.

"Members wanted to ask more questions on the Bills. But, it appears they (the government) did not want any discussion. When the MPs did not get the response, they came to the well of the House," Pawar pointed out. He said the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House had not adhered to the rules and "the Rajya Sabha members were expelled for expressing their opinion," said the NCP chief.

The Opposition has alleged that the Deputy Chairman Harivansh -- who was in the chair on Sunday -- helped the government rush the Bills through the Upper House despite lacking the numbers and rejecting the Opposition parties' demands for detailed discussions on the Farm Bills.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).