NCW Takes Cognisance of Reported Pornography on Twitter

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took cognisance of reported pornography on Twitter after receiving an intimation about the same from a citizen on the social media site."The National Commission for Women had received a direct message on our official Twitter handle wherein it was mentioned that rape-videos and pornography content are widely circulated on Twitter sites," the NCW said in a press note.The NCW shared the link of the Twitter handle from where the information was received."The NCW takes cognisance of this matter and is concerned if such practices become a social practice in the plight of this COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, where women figures are objectified for enticing violence and harassment," said the Commission. (ANI)

