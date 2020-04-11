New COVID-19 Cases from Areas with Poor Lockdown, No Community Transmission Yet

By Priyanka Sharma New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): On a day when India reported the highest spike with 896 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, experts have said that community transmission has not yet started in the country, but new cases are emerging from areas where lockdown has not been implemented properly.A senior Health Ministry official told ANI: "Even today, about 21 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Munger, Bihar, and several wards in Mumbai. Infection emerging from now areas clearly indicates that lockdown is not being followed.""As of now what we are observing is only local community transmission in some clusters of Mumbai, 'jhuggi' and slum areas. There are some hidden cases in these areas which are emerging now," said the official.On the lockdown extension issue, the official informed that the government is in discussion with multiple Central ministries and soon they are going to submit their report to the PMO."We have suggested that all-out efforts need to be made in cluster areas, identified hotspot areas. Surveillance should be made stronger, big surveys in non-affected districts, and lockdown should be ended in a stepwise manner. But, the final decision rests with the government," the official added.When ANI contacted Dr Sujeet Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), he said: "If people strictly follow the lockdown and social distancing, this will substantially bring the cases down and help the government in containing the disease." So far, India has reported at least 6,761 cases and 206 deaths due to the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)