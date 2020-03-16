New York Bars, Restaurants to Be Take-out Only: Mayor

World. (File Image)

New York, Mar 16 (AFP) New York on Sunday ordered all its bars and restaurants to close except for take-outs, in the latest dramatic shutdown as authorities worldwide struggle to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery," city mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement, calling for "a wartime mentality."

"Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close." New York has already banned gatherings of more than 500 people, including in Broadway theatres. (AFP)

