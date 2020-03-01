New Zealand 142-5 at Lunch on Day 2 of Second Test Against India

Christchurch, Mar 1 (PTI) New Zealand reached 142 for five at lunch on day two of the second cricket Test against India at the Hagley Oval, here on Sunday.

For India, Mohammed Shami took two wickets, while Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja claimed one wicket each in the first session.

At the break, BJ Watling (0) and Colin de Grandhomme (8) were at the crease for the visitors.

India had scored 242 in their first innings.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 242

New Zealand 1st innings: 142 for 5 in 48 overs (Tom Latham 52; Mohammed Shami 2/45) PTI

