New Zealand Asked to Bat First by India in Second ODI

Auckland [New Zealand], Feb 8 (ANI): India won the toss and asked New Zealand to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Eden Park on Saturday.India opted to make two changes from their playing XI in the first ODI. The side brought in Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami.New Zealand also made two changes to their lineup as they brought in Mark Chapman and Kyle Jamieson in place of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi.New Zealand playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett.India playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Kedhar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.New Zealand had scripted its highest run-chase in the 50-over format in the first ODI against India as the side chased down 348 runs.Ross Taylor and Tom Latham starred for the hosts to give them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.Before the ODI series, India had won the five-match T20I series 5-0 and they became the first team to whitewash their opponent in a bilateral five-match T20I series. (ANI)

