New Zealand Score 211/8 in U-19 World Cup Semifinal Against Bangladesh

Potchefstroom, Feb 6 (PTI) New Zealand scored 211 for eight against Bangladesh in second semifinal of the U-19 World Cup here on Thursday.

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 75 while Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for 45 runs in 10 overs.

Brief scores: New Zealand 211/8 in 50 overs (Wheerler-Greenall 75 not out; Islam 3/45). PTI

