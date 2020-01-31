NIA Arrests Wives of Naxal Chief in Terror Funding Case

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two accused from Kolkata in a case of terror funding of the proscribed Naxal organisation, People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI)."The NIA arrested two accused namely, Hira Devi and Shakuntala Kumari, wives of Dinesh Gope, Chief of PLFI in Jharkhand in case RC-02/2018/NIA/DLI pertaining to terror funding of PLFI, in Ranchi," according to a release by the agency on Thursday.The agency conducted a search at the house of the Shakuntala Kumari and Hira Devi at Kolkata, West Bengal and seized incriminating documents during their arrest.The case pertains to the seizure of Rs. 25.38 lakhs cash which was being deposited in SBI, Branch Bero, Ranchi on November 10, 2016. During the investigation, it was established that this money was part of a bigger criminal conspiracy relating to channelizing of the extorted levy amount collected from the contractors/businessmen engaged in the developmental projects in Jharkhand and investing these funds into dubious shell companies formed with the partnership of PLFI associates and family members of Dinesh Gope.Subsequently, cash worth Rs.42.79 lakhs and other movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 70 lakhs were seized or attached in the case. Transactions worth Rs 2.5 Crores in close to two dozen bank accounts in the name of shell companies as well as in the name of individual family members of Dinesh Gope including his both wives had also surfaced during the investigation.NIA has already filed a charge sheet against ten arrested accused and one absconding accused.Attempts to nab the prime accused, the PLFI chief, Dinesh Gope, are underway.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)