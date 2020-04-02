Nikon is Offering Online Photography Courses for Free

Tokyo [Japan], Apr 2 (ANI): For those in love with the lens but unable to capture the beauty outside due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Nikon is offering free online courses to help you enhance your skills while sitting at home. Nikon announced that it is offering all of its courses free for the entire month of April. Some of the courses are shorter than 20 minutes in duration while others are extensive and run for up to one hour. There are a total of ten courses on the Nikon Events website which range from getting started with a DSLR camera, creating video content, photographing children and pets, handling lighting, to macro photography and dynamic landscape photography. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)