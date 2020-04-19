Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Condoles Death of CRPF Jawan Rajiv Kumar Sharma in Militant Attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Patna, April 19: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed profound grief over the death of CRPF jawan Rajiv Kumar Sharma who was killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma, who hailed from Rasulpur village of Vaishali district, was among the three CRPF jawans who were killed while three others were injured when militants attacked CRPF troops in north Kashmirs Sopore town on Saturday.

The chief minister announced that the brave jawan would be cremated with police honours. J&K Police Personnel Shot Dead by Militants in South Kashmir's Anantnag.

Kumar said he was deeply pained with the incident. Paying his tributes, the CM said that the country would remember his martyrdom and prayed to almighty to give strength and courage to the bereaved family members of the CRPF jawan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)