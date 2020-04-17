No Bus Service from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh at Present, People Should Not Fall Prey to Rumours: Official

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government has no plans to start bus service to the state from Delhi in view of extended lockdown in which inter-state movement is banned, a senior state official said on Friday and urged people not to fall prey to rumours. Sanjay Kundu, Principal Resident Commissioner, Himachal Bhawan, urged people not give advance money for bus bookings."At present all inter-state movement is banned. The Himachal Government has no plans to start bus service from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh. Therefore, people are advised not to fall prey to rumours. They should not come forward to offer advance money for the bus bookings," he said.He cautioned people against hackers and urged them not to share their bank account or credit card account details with anyone. "They should at no cost give their bank accounts or credit card accounts to anyone. There are reports that hackers are fooling the gullible public and offering bus bookings from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh," Kundu added.According to the website of Health Ministry, Himachal Pradesh has 35 coronavirus cases of which 16 persons have been cured, discharged or migrated and one has died. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)