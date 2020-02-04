No Coronavirus Case Reported in Nagaland

Kohima, Feb 4 (PTI) No coronavirus case has been reported in Nagaland so far, and the administration has taken up all measures in conformity with the Central guidelines related to the deadly virus, an official said.

Out of the 33 persons who had come to Nagaland recently from the coronavirus affected countries, none was found to have symptoms of the virus, health and family welfare department Principal Director Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie said.

However, those coming from China have been quarantined in compliance of the protocol set by the Centre, Suokhrie said in a statement here on Monday.

The department has taken up all precautions to monitor such persons and set up measures adhering to the guidelines of the Centre to face any untoward event, he said and urged people not to panic.

Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom has held a meeting to review the preparedness of the department to meet any exigency in case of coronavirus outbreak in the state, Suokhrie said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)