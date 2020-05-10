No COVID-19 Case Reported in 10 States, UTs in Last 24 Hours: Vardhan

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) No COVID-19 case has been reported in 10 states and Union territories in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, asserting that India was moving fast on the path of success in the fight against the pandemic.

According to health ministry data, 1,511 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours -- the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day.

India carried out 86,000 tests for COVID-19 on Saturday and India's testing capacity now stands at 95,000 samples per day, Vardhan told reporters after inspecting a COVID-19 care centre in the Mandoli area in the national capital.

India had started from one laboratory and now there are 472 laboratories testing for COVID-19, he said.

There are 4362 corona care centres across the country where 3,46,856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be kept, he said.

"We are moving fast on path of success in the fight against COVID-19. The doubling rate for the last three days is 12 (days). The recovery rate has crossed 30 per cent. Out of around 60,000 COVID-19 patients, about 20,000 have recovered and gone home," Vardhan said.

"Our mortality rate is still at 3.3 per cent.... In the last 24 hours, there has been no case in 10 states and Union territories. There are four states or Union territories where there has not been a single case till now," Vardhan said.

India has total 36 states and Union territories.

He also said that central teams are being sent to Delhi and nine states to assist their governments in managing the outbreak.

The states where teams are being sent are Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal.

The government is making all efforts at every level to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the fight against COVID-19 anywhere and states are given all help they need, Vardhan said.

"The Central government has distributed 72 lakh N95 masks and 36 lakh personal protective equipment kits to the States so far," he said.

Vardhan also hailed the "corona warriors" for their untiring efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,109 and the number of cases climbed to 62,939 in the country on Sunday, registering an increase of 128 deaths and 3,277 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

