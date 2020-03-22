No KSRTC Services Tomorrow in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday announced that there will not be any transport service available in the state tomorrow as well after the city observed Janata Curfew today."Tomorrow there will not be any bus operations in all the districts of KSRTC jurisdiction. City, intercity and intracity bus operations will remain stalled," KSRTC informed.The Janata Curfew was observed today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a call in this regard to ward off the challenge posed by COVID-19 pandemic.The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

