No New Case Reported in Delhi's Two COVID-19 Hotspots in Last 15 Days: Govt

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): No new coronavirus positive case has been reported in the last 15 days here from the two COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi -- Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur -- which were sealed on March 31 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus, the state government said on Thursday.According to Delhi government, Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur were sealed on March 31 and no new case of COVID-19 has been reported from these two places in the last 15 days.One person was tested positive for coronavirus in Mansara Apartment of Vasundhara Enclave due to which area was sealed by the administration. Before testing positive, the person had accessed common utilities of the apartment complex. Thus, door-to-door checks of 188 houses were done by the Delhi government.Moreover, two COVID-19 positive patients were found in three residential streets of Khichripur, which is a densely populated area and had a higher risk of corona spread. The administration also conducted door-to-door surveys here in 398 houses.All aspects of 'Operation SHIELD', including sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracing and local sanitisation were implemented diligently by the Delhi government. People were provided with essential supplies at their doors, the Delhi government said.As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 1578 people have been found positive for coronavirus in the national capital so far. These include 40 cured and 32 deaths.(ANI)

