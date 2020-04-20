No New COVID-19 Case in Kalaburagi, Tally 22

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): With no COVID-19 case reported here on Sunday, the total number of virus-infected people in the district stood at 22. While three persons have succumbed to the infection in the district so far, three others have been cured and discharged. "No COVID-19 case was reported in Kalaburagi district today. Total 22 positive cases and 3 deaths have been reported in the district till date. Three persons have been cured," said District Magistrate B. Sharat. Karnataka's total count of coronavirus patients has surged to 390, said the State Health Department on Sunday."Six new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in the State from 5 pm on Saturday till 5 pm on Sunday. Cumulatively, 390 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state," it said. (ANI)

