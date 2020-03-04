No Ranking Points in Shooting World Cup Due to Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) on Wednesday announced that no ranking points will be earned in the upcoming Shooting World Cup due to local restrictions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) introduced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India."Due to local restrictions relating to the COVID-19 virus introduced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India, the organizers of the ISSF World Cup in New-Delhi cannot guarantee the participation of all the athletes who would like to enter those competitions," the ISSF said in a statement."Therefore no ranking points can be earned at this World Cup. Still, it will be possible to achieve the MQS that can influence on athletes' chances to get the desired Olympic Quota Places," it added.Countries such as Hong Kong, Macau, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Bahrain, China and Taiwan have already pulled out of the tournament due to the virus.South Korea, Italy and Iran are also unlikely to participate in the event due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Indian government.India are scheduled to host a combined World Cup from March 15 to 26 at the Dr Karni Singh Range here.On Monday, a person each from Delhi and Telangana were tested positive for coronavirus. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

