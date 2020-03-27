No Room for Any Religious Terrorism, Says Morgan Ortagus on Kabul Gurudwara Terror Attack

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], Mar 27 (ANI): Talking on the recent Kabul Gurudwara terror attack, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus on Thursday said that there is no room for any religious terrorism and the US are trying to work towards peaceful resolutions in Afghanistan."There's just no room for this type of religious discrimination and terrorism. This is why I think what we are trying to work towards peaceful resolutions in Afghanistan. We don't know that ISIS claimed responsibility to attack," Ortagus told ANI."We will continue to work around the world to beat ISIS about where they may exist, these are horrible ideologies or murderous ideologies. We condemn this and will work to kill and defeat ISIS anywhere they," she added.On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo had condemned the Kabul Gurudwara terror attack which claimed the lives of 27 civilians and wounded eight others."I want to address the ISIS-K claimed attack in Afghanistan. The United States condemns the horrific ISIS-K claimed the attack on a Sikh temple and community centre in Kabul this morning which took the lives of more than two dozen innocent people. The Afghan people deserve a future free from ISIS-K and other terrorist activity," said Pompeo.Over the issue of the Afghan peace process, he added: "Despite the country's political challenges, the ongoing Afghan peace process remains the primary opportunity for Afghans to come together to negotiate a political settlement and build a unified front against the menace of ISIS-K. We encourage all Afghans to embrace this opportunity."Earlier on Wednesday, Afghan interior ministry reported an attack on the Sikh religious site in Kabul, which included suicide bombers. All 4 terrorists involved in the attack were killed by Afghan security forces.India also expressed its condolences to the Sikh community of Afghanistan. MEA said: "We convey our sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan."The statement further said, "Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers." (ANI)

