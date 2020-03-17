No Steps Will Be Taken to Impose Hindi, Says Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that the Centre will not impose Hindi in states as state languages have primacy in their respective areas.The minister told Lok Sabha in answer to a question that the use of Hindi was sought to be increased through encouragement and acceptance.He was responding to a question raised by a BJP member who demanded that Hindi be declared a national language. The minister said there were many states where Hindi is written and spoken and others where there are Hindi users in good numbers. "The mother tongue of the state has its primacy. No step will be taken to impose Hindi," he said. Some Opposition members including those from DMK were not satisfied with the minister's reply and sought to ask supplementary.The Speaker said if members want a discussion, they should give notice for half-an-hour discussion on the issue. He also called the next member to ask his question.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged Speaker to allow a supplementary."Sir, this is an issue that is at the heart of the people of Tamil Nadu. I am telling you, do not make the mistake of not allowing a supplementary," he said.Members of Congress, DMK and NCP then staged a walk out. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)