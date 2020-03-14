Noida Company Sanitized After Employee Tested Positive for COVID-19

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): A day after an employee of a private company in Noida was tested positive for coronavirus, the complex was sanitized on the orders of District Collector.The rigorous process was carried out under the supervision of the Health Department. As many as 707 employees work in the firm, which is situated in Noida's Phase 2. The employee of that company, with a travel history to France and China, was tested positive for coronavirus on Friday."One employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for coronavirus. He has a travel history to France and China. He is a resident of Delhi," said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargav.The CMO said the person is currently undergoing treatment in Delhi. The state health department has also kept the company under watch.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. (ANI)

