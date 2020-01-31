Not Against Any Peaceful Expression of Opinion, Says IIT-Bombay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Amid reports claiming dissatisfaction among a section of the students with the new directives issued by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, the institute has clarified that these were "standard and existing rules" which had been assimilated after consultation with all IITs. Recently, reports of IIT-Bombay issuing a directive to students, in which it had allegedly asked students to refrain from participating in any 'anti-national' activity, had surfaced."IIT-B wishes to clarify that the institute is not against any peaceful expression of opinion in individual capacity. With regard to recent circular sent to students, we wish to reiterate that these are standard and existing rules for hostels assimilated from all IITs and were sent to all students to remind them to abide by the hostel rules and not disturb the peaceful academic atmosphere within the hostels and academic areas. This circular was sent in consultation with the student council, which comprises of elected student representatives," a statement from the institute read."The institute is strictly apolitical in its views and does not endorse any political ideology. However, any student is free to express his or her opinion in the individual capacity as per rights and responsibilities enshrined in our constitution," it added.A section of the students from the IIT Bombay protested against the attack on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi on January 5. (ANI)

