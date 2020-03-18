NSF Protests Against Nagaland Govt Demanding Staff Selection Board

Kohima, Mar 18 (PTI) The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) on Wednesday launched an agitation against the state government, demanding fulfillment of its four-point charter regarding the staff selection board.

The agitation is being held in all districts by the respective NSF units and subordinate bodies, the apex students' body's president Ninoto P Awomi said.

He said that the federation, being aware of the alleged backdoor appointments in the government departments, had suggested the state to set up the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB).

The NSF had protested in October last year with students in educational institutions wearing black badges, but it was called off following assurance that a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen was constituted to examine the issue in detail, Awomi added.

The federation has learnt that the committee has already submitted its report, but the government has not initiated the process of consultations with the stakeholders on the recommendations, he said.

Awomi said that there has not been any positive response from the government on the issue, compelling the NSF to launch the agitation again.

