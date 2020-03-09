Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Pakistan Reaches 7

World. (File Image)

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar 9 (Sputnik/ANI): Pakistan confirmed one new case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Health Minister Zafar Mirza said on Sunday, adding that the total number of people who tested positive for the virus reached seven."A patient from Karachi, tested COVID19 positive today. All contacts are quarantined. This is 7th case in [Pakistan] though 1 has already recovered & discharged & another one is ready to be discharged," Mirza tweeted.The official added that Pakistan could avoid the outbreak if all citizens would "act responsibly."On a global scale, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 109,000, and over 3,800 of the patients have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some 60,600 patients have recovered. (Sputnik/ANI)

