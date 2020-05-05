NW Railway Employees Donate One-day Salary for CM COVID-19 Relief Fund

Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) Employees of the North Western Railway have donated their one-day salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19.

North Western Railway General Manager Anand Prakash on Tuesday presented a cheque of over 5.43 crore for the fund.

Prakash informed that about 45,000 officers and employees of the North Western Railway have given their one-day salary.

Shashi Kiran, Deputy General Manager, North Western Railway, Senior Commercial Manager Balchand Chaudhary, Employees Union representative Mukesh Mathur were present on the occasion of presenting of the cheque.

According to an official statement, more than Rs 250 crore assistance was received till Monday evening through the relief fund.

