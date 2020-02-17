Odisha Assembly Passes OBC Bill 2020 Unanimously

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Odisha Assembly on Monday unanimously passed the OBC Bill, 2020, which was presented by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.The CM had moved the resolution in this regard for SEBC (Socio-economic caste) enumeration to be conducted by the Commission, which was adopted by the House.Recently, the Odisha government had constituted State Commission for the Backward Classes in accordance with the provisions contained in the State Commission Backward Classes Act, 1993, which didn't have the provision to conduct SEBC/OBC enumeration.After the Centre ignored Odisha's demand for conducting SEBC census, the state government decided to amend the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes Act. (ANI)

