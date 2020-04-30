Gujarat Foundation Day 2020: CM Vijay Rupani Asks People to Defeat COVID-19

File image of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Ahmedabad, April 30: On the eve of Gujarat's 60th foundation day, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday expressed confidence that the state will come out of the COVID-19 crisis.

He asked every citizen to take a pledge on the foundation day that they will wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands regularly to keep the coronavirus infection at bay. Gujarat Day 2020 History and Significance: Why Is May 1 Celebrated as Gujarat Formation Day? Here Is What You Need to Know.

Rupani urged people to upload their videos of taking pledge to fight COVID-19 on social media. Gujarat was carved out of Bombay State on May 1, 1960. Tomorrow is our 60th foundation day. We would have celebrated the day with much fanfare but during this time of coronavirus pandemic we will celebrate it from our homes, Rupani said.

At the time of formation of Gujarat, everybody was sceptical about the future of the new state which had desert, a large seashore and faced deficient rains. "However, due to hard work of many leaders and people in the last 60 years we have been able to establish the state as number one in the country in many fields, Rupani said.

These are unprecedented times. On the eve of 60th foundation day of the state I urge all Gujaratis to come together and make the state win against coronavirus, he said.

Rupani called upon people to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. Everybody should take the pledge that he or she will not go out of house without mask, that they will practice (do gaaj dori) social distancing, they will wash their hands time and again with soap and by doing this they will defeat coronavirus in Gujarat, Rupani said.

With the resolve of the people of the state, I am confident that Gujarat will soon get rid of the disease, he said. Gujarat, with 4395 cases and 214 deaths, is the second worst affected state due to COVID-19 in the country after Maharashtra.

Rupani also announced that his government, like in April, will provide 10 kg wheat, three kg rice, one kg sugar and one kg gram to 61 lakh APL ration cardholder families free of cost in May. Gujarat Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages to Celebrate The Formation of Gujarat.

Rupani said coronavirus tests for all pregnant women will be free of cost for 77 lakhs families covered under medical insurance schemes of Ma Vatsalaya and Ma Amrutam.

