Gujarat Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages to Celebrate The Formation of Gujarat

Gujarat Day is annually celebrated on May 1. This day is celebrated to mark the formation of Gujarat state. It is indeed an important day for the residents of Gujarat. Gujarat, with a population of more than 7 crores is one of the most vibrant states of India. Entrepreneurship, trade skills and merchandise runs through the veins of Gujaratis. This day coincides with Maharashtra Day, International Workers' Day and Labour Day. If you are looking to wish fellow Gujarati on this special day and looking for Gujarat Day 2020 wishes, Gujarat Day HD images, Happy Gujarat Day 2020 greetings along with wallpapers, GIFs, WhatsApp stickers, you have arrived at the right place. Gujarat Day 2020 History and Significance: Why Is May 1 Celebrated as Gujarat Formation Day? Here Is What You Need to Know.

Before Independence Gujarat was part of Bombay presidency. The Mahagujarat movement and Samyukta Maharashtra movement led to split of Bombay into two states Gujarat and Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. The idea of the foundation of Gujarat as a different state was cropped up in the year 1928 in a magazine called Kumar and in about nine years later freedom fighter K M Munshi first suggested a concept called Mahagujarat.

The country is under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, therefore it is advisable to celebrate Gujarat Day 2020 indoors. Even though people of Gujarat cannot celebrate Gujarat Day 2020 by stepping out of their homes, they can observe this occasion by sending out creative Whatsapp stickers, text messages, GIF images, wallpapers to their friends and neighbours.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Gujarat Day, Warm Greetings and Best Wishes to the People of Gujarat. May the State Scale Newer Heights of Development in the Years to Come. Happy Gujarat Day 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Salutations to Mother Gujarat on the Occasion of Gujarat Day. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Glory, Greatness, and Grace of Gujarat on This Special Day. Wishing Everyone a Happy Gujarat Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Gujarat Day, I Hope and Pray to See the State Attain Greater Success. Happy Gujarat Day 2020.

How to Download Gujarat Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Keep the spirit of Gujarat Day 2020 high by using creative stickers to celebrate this occasion. You can click here to download Gujarat Day 2020 stickers. We wish all resident of Gujarat a very Happy Gujarat Day 2020, may the state become more wealthy, healthy and strong in coming years.