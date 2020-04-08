One Person Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): One person has tested positive for coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh."As a precautionary measure, a total of 179 samples were collected for coronavirus testing from the state. Out of the 179 samples, one was confirmed positive for the virus, while 159 people tested negative. Results for 19 samples are awaited," said Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.According to the latest update provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, one person has tested positive for coronavirus in the state so far.According to the Health Ministry, there are 4,312 active coronavirus cases in the country so far. While 352 people have been either cured or discharged so far, 124 deaths have taken place. (ANI)

