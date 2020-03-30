OnePlus 8 Series Launch on April 14

Shenzhen [China], Mar 30 (ANI): OnePlus has announced that its next-in-line flagship series -- OnePlus 8 -- will be launched on April 14.The company made the announcement through an official tweet. The accompanying teaser hints at a very slim form factor, the familiar alert slider, and curved edges. The OnePlus 8 Series is expected to include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and a possible budget-friendly OnePlus 8 Lite version. The upcoming series will feature 120Hz Fluid display and come with 5G support. Other speculated features include a hole-punch selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The launch event will be broadcast live on April 14, 2020, at 8:30 PM IST. (ANI)

