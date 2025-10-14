New Delhi, October 14: The Delhi Police have arrested a man involved in an online extortion racket, where he befriended women by posing as a woman on social media and later blackmailed them using their private photographs and videos. According to officials, the accused, identified as Manoj Verma, a resident of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), was arrested following a detailed investigation into a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station, West District.

On September 21, a woman lodged a complaint alleging that an unknown individual had befriended her on WhatsApp and Facebook through fake profiles. After gaining her trust, he induced her to share personal images and videos, which he later used to blackmail her by threatening to make them viral if she failed to pay the demanded amount. Despite making payments, the harassment and extortion continued. Following the complaint, a case was registered under FIR No. 43/2025, U/s 308(2)/351(4) BNS, at PS Cyber, West District, and an investigation was initiated. Nude Video Call Scam in Surat: Man Strips Naked in WhatsApp Video Call With Woman, Duped of Rs 6 Lakh in Sextortion.

During the probe, police teams analysed UPI payment trails, Google and GPay responses, subscriber details, and IP logs of the phone number used by the suspect. The evidence led to the identification of Manoj Verma as the main accused. A coordinated raid was subsequently conducted in Lucknow with assistance from the local police, resulting in Verma's arrest. One Techno KL8 mobile phone, containing incriminating evidence such as obscene videos, chats, and multiple fake Facebook accounts, was seized. Delhi Police Bust Crypto Scammer Racket Offering Fake Work-from-home Jobs, 1 Held from Punjab.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to creating fake female profiles to befriend women online. After obtaining their private content, he would threaten to circulate it among their relatives or post it publicly unless they paid him a sum of money. In some cases, he even created fake profiles using the victims' photos** to intensify the pressure and extract more money. The investigation is ongoing to identify any accomplices and verify other mobile numbers and social media accounts used in connection with the offences. The operation was conducted under the close supervision of ACP Operations (West) Vijay Singh and SHO Cyber Police Station (West), with overall guidance from DCP West, IPS officer Darade Sharad Bhaskar.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)