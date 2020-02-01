Union Budget 2020-21: Our Effort Has Been to Bring the Best for People and Country, Says MoS Anurag Thakur Ahead of Budget Session

MoS Anurag Thakur with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 1: Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament on Saturday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur offered prayers at his residence and said the government has attempted to bring the best for the people and for the country.

"The Modi government believes in 'sabka sath, sabka vikas.' We received suggestions from across the country. The government has made efforts to ensure that this Budget will be good for all, good for the people and the country," Thakur told ANI. Before departing for the Finance Ministry early this morning, Thakur was seen offering prayers to the deity Hanuman, seated on a small carpet his garden. Budget 2020-21: 'Never Seen a Liquidity Crisis as Bad as Today', Says N Hiranandani Before Budget Rollout.

On Friday, the office of the minister of state for Finance had tweeted an image of a rare book amongst the oldest books in the Budget Press library- a compilation of Budget speeches of Union finance ministers comprising two volumes.

"On the eve of #Budget2020, we're sharing..amongst the oldest books in the #Budget Press Library; it narrates India's economic transition since 1947. The Budget Speech is perhaps the most guarded of all speeches, undergoing multiple drafts till its made public!" the office of Anurag Thakur tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government today. This will also be the second budget for Sitharaman, who became the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to do so in the history of independent India.

Sitharaman will present the full-year budget for the year ending March 2021. The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes. Catch Live Updates of Union Budget 2020-21.

The Finance Minister on Friday tabled in Parliament the pre-Budget Economic Survey for 2019-20, which projected the state of the economy and outlined its challenges. The survey was released by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

