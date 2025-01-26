Union Minister G Kishan Reddy met actor Nandamuri Balakrishna at his residence and congratulated him on being conferred with the Padma Bhushan award. The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. Padma Awards 2025 Announced: Ajith Kumar Receives Padma Bhushan, Arijit Singh Honoured With Padma Shri, MT Vasudevan Nair and Sharda Sinha Posthumously Awarded Padma Vibhushan – See Full List of Awardees.

The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Nandamuri Balakrishna for Padma Bhushan

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Union Minister G Kishan Reddy met actor Nandamuri Balakrishna at his residence and congratulated him on being conferred with the Padma Bhushan award. pic.twitter.com/je6tlcaJKr — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).Padma Vibhushan.

The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Late folk singer Sharda Sinha former CEO of Suzuki Motor, late Osamu Suzuki to be awarded with Padma Vibhushan.

The list of Padma Bhushan awardees includes Kannada actor Anant Nag, actor Jatin Goswami, Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tamil star S Ajith Kumar, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress Shobana Chandrakumar.

Veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas is also being posthumously honoured with Padma Bhushan.

The Padma Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.