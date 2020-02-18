Pak Facilitated Direct Afghan Talks That Near Fruition: FM Qureshi Tells Khalilzad

World. (File Image)

Islamabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Pakistan has played its due role in facilitating direct talks between the US and the Taliban that are "nearing fruition", Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday, taking credit for arranging the negotiations aimed at promoting peace and stability in the war-torn country.

Qureshi made these remarks during a meeting with United States special envoy for Afghan reconciliation ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad who is in Islamabad to attend the conference on Afghan refugees and discuss the Afghan peace process.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that ambassador Khalilzad updated Qureshi on the US' efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and shared that the Afghan peace and reconciliation process was moving forward steadily.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the progress in the peace process. He also appreciated efforts of ambassador Khalilzad, it said.

"The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan had played its due role in facilitating direct talks with Taliban that was nearing fruition," the Foreign Office said.

Qureshi said Pakistan believed that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan was essential for regional peace, economic development and connectivity, it said.

Noting that the international conference being hosted by Pakistan to mark 40 years of Pakistan's hospitality to the Afghan refugees, the Foreign Minister said that a time bound and well-resourced road-map for return of the Afghan refugees with dignity and honour should form part of the future Afghan settlement deal.

The meeting was held amidst reports that US and the Taliban were going to sign a historic agreement by the end of this month to end America's longest war.

Khalilzad also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, officials said.

