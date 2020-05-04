Pak President Calls for Holistic Approach to Defeat COVID-19 Pandemic at NAM Summit

World. (File Image)

Islamabad, May 4 (PTI) Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that a holistic approach and cooperation among all the nations was vital to defeat the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating at the virtual summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on COVID-19, he said the crisis triggered by the pandemic is also a stark reminder that no country can overcome such threats alone.

Stressing that the crisis should be converted into opportunity, Alvi underscored the importance of a holistic response to COVID-19 with broader development dimensions taken along with addressing the health system challenges.

He underlined the importance of fighting COVID-19 pandemic without politicisation and pursuit of narrow agendas.

NAM represents the biggest grouping of countries outside the United Nations, comprising 120 developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

A number of heads of states and governments will participate in the virtual summit.

