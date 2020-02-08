Pak Resorted to Artillery Shelling in J-K's Poonch, Indian Army Gives Befitting Reply

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday escalated the calibre firing and inflicted damages on the Pakistan side after a jawan was killed in the artillery shelling in the Degwar sector by Pakistan Army, according to sources in the Indian Army on Saturday.One Indian Army jawan lost his life and two were injured in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army.Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing along LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district.At about 1545 hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Degwar sector.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

