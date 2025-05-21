Karachi, May 21: At least four children were killed and 38 others injured when a school bus was hit by a blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday morning, according to media reports. The blast occurred in the Khuzdar district, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti. Pakistan Bomb Blast: At Least 9 Killed, 16 Injured in Suicide Attack As 2 Explosive-Laden Vehicles Ram Into Cantonment in Bannu, 6 Terrorists Neutralised (Watch Videos).

The bus was targeted when it was near Zero Point. Four children were killed in the blast while 38 others were injured, Dashti said, adding that the bodies and those injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the explosion. “The beasts who target innocent children do not deserve any leniency,” he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

