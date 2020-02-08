Pakistan Lead Bangladesh by 109 Runs on Day Two of First Test

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Feb 8 (ANI): Pakistan lead Bangladesh by 109 runs after the conclusion of day two of the ongoing first Test on Saturday here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.Pakistan got off to the worst possible start in the first innings as the side lost opener Abid Ali on duck in the second over. After the dismissal of Ali, Azhar Ali joined Shah Masood at the crease and duo played well and put on 91 runs stand for the second wicket.Abu Jayed dismissed Azhar on 34 in the 23rd over of the innings, reducing the side to 93/2. However, after that the hosts looked positive as Shah Masood and Babar Azam played well and dominated Bangladesh's bowler.Shah Masood smashed a century and Babar Azam brought up his half-century as both took the side past 200-run mark. Taijul Islam removed well-settled Masood (100) in the 54th over of the innings. Meanwhile, Azam looked in terrific form as he continued to pile up runs and took the side in a commanding position.Azam brought up his fourth century in the last seven Test innings. Asad Shafiq too scored a half-century for the side as both players partnered for 137 runs stand between them.Azam remained not out on 143 runs while Shafiq played an unbeaten knock of 60 runs and took the side to 342/3 on the second day.Earlier, Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi heroics with bowl restricted Bangladesh's first innings at 233 on the first day. Afridi took four wickets and gave away just 53 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)