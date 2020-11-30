Islamabad, Nov 30: At least 13 people were killed and 15 others injured in a passenger van-bus collision in Pakistan's Punjab province on Monday.

The accident took place when the van hit the bus coming from the opposite direction in Sheikhupura district, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to local media reports, low visibility due to foggy weather was a factor in the fatal incident.

Both vehicles caught fire following the collision, trapping many passengers inside.

Death toll is feared to rise as most of the injured people are in critical condition because of the serious burn injuries, the reports said.

Firefighters have doused the fire and rescue teams are trying to recover more bodies from the vehicles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).