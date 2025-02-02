Islamabad, February 2: Pakistan's Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of strict action if it moves ahead to hold protest on February 8 which coincides with the Champions Trophy match set to be held in Lahore, The Express Tribune reported. Naqvi's statement comes after PTI said that it will observe black day on February 8 to protest against its 'stolen mandate' in elections held on February 8 last year and announced a plan to hold public gatherings in Minar-e-Pakistan grounds.

PTI's newly appointed chief organiser for Punjab, Aliya Hamza has given an application to the Lahore deputy commissioner, requesting for "No Objection Certificate" for the political gathering, Dawn reported. In her application, Hamza mentioned that she and the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and Ali Ijaz Buttar from NA-117 will be the organisers for the "Jalsa" management. During his visit to the Mega Passport Centre on Peco Road in Lahore on Saturday, Mohsin Naqvi said, "The government will request the PTI to reconsider its planned protest on February 8, but if the party refuses, the state will take necessary action," according to The Express Tribune report. Pak Interior Minister Says Will Request Imran Khan's Party to Reconsider Its Planned Protest on Feb 8.

Mohsin Naqvi accused the Imran Khan-founded party of causing damage to Pakistan's international image by holding protests whenever foreign dignitaries visit the country. He said, "Their politics promote chaos rather than constructive development." Pakistan's Interior Minister announced reforms in NADRA, passport offices and the FIA to improve public services and tackle illegal immigration. He said that strict action would be taken against those trying to travel abroad illegally using fake documents and against agents who were involved in human smuggling. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

In response to a question, he said that major reforms were planned for the FIA, especially in Faisalabad and Gujrat, as a large number of young people from these regions try to travel abroad illegally, The Express Tribune reported. He warned that using illegal routes to travel abroad would tarnish the reputation of Pakistan. He called action against human smugglers a priority and that the people would soon hear good news about their crackdown.

