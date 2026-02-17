Palayamkottai, February 17: A remarkable historical discovery has brought to light that the tower clock adorning the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu, predates the famed Big Ben of London by several years. Recent inspections by antique clock enthusiasts and master clocksmiths have confirmed that this intricate mechanical marvel, manufactured in 1854 and installed in 1855, is not only older than its British counterpart but also potentially the oldest tower clock in India. The revelation has spurred urgent efforts to restore the silent sentinel to its former glory, emphasizing the importance of preserving such invaluable heritage.

A Glimpse into History

The Holy Trinity Cathedral, a prominent landmark in Palayamkottai, itself boasts a rich history, having been constructed in 1826 under the guidance of Rev. C.T.E. Rhenius and celebrating its bicentenary earlier this year. The cathedral's tower clock was crafted by the renowned London-based firm John Moore & Sons of Clerkenwell. Bearing the year 1854, its installation in 1855 marked it as a significant piece of engineering for its time, providing accurate timekeeping for the local community for over a century and a half. ‘Joyous Moment’: India Welcomes Inclusion of Deepawali in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity 2025.

Big Ben's Timeline

For comparison, London's Big Ben, officially the Great Clock of Westminster housed within the Elizabeth Tower (formerly the Clock Tower), saw its clock mechanism completed in 1854. However, the iconic great hour bell, strictly known as Big Ben, was cast in 1858 after an initial attempt in 1856 resulted in a crack. The clock and bell were subsequently installed, with Big Ben first chiming on May 31, 1859. This timeline firmly establishes the Palayamkottai Cathedral's clock as an earlier installation, making it a contemporary, if not a predecessor, to one of the world's most famous timepieces.

A Race Against Time: Restoration Efforts

Despite its profound historical significance, the Palayamkottai Cathedral's clock has fallen silent in recent years due to a technical defect, specifically within its chiming section. Initially, church authorities considered replacing the intricate mechanical system with a modern, battery-operated alternative. However, this proposal was met with strong opposition from antique clock collector Robert Kennedy and master clocksmith Nagaraj, who recently inspected the mechanism. They underscored the critical importance of preserving the original craftsmanship, warning that modernization would diminish the clock's unique heritage. Kennedy and Nagaraj have since committed to undertaking the restoration, which will involve the painstaking process of handcrafting replacement components on a lathe, aiming to revive the clock's sonorous chimes. Maratha Military Landscapes of India Now on UNESCO World Heritage List.

The ongoing restoration initiative at the Holy Trinity Cathedral highlights a global commitment to safeguarding mechanical heritage. As this 171-year-old timepiece awaits its revival, its story serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of traditional craftsmanship and the continuous efforts required to preserve these silent witnesses to history for future generations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).